Employer Told Man To ‘Remove Black Lives Matter Logo Or Quit’

A Home Depot worker who work a Black Lives Matter sign on his apron was reportedly told to remove the logo or face the sack, according to an official complaint.

The Minneapolis branch of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said that the employee was given an ultimatum by store managament, who told him to either remove the logo or leave the store, and was ultimately suspended after he refused.

Insider reports that the man began wearing the BLM lettering in August 2020 in the wake of protests following George Floyd’s murder in the city. The employee was eventually pulled up for it by the store earlier this year, and ultimately left his job following the suspension.

The NLRB complaint accuses the Minneapolis Home Depot branch of constructive discharge, saying it ‘unlawfully enforced its otherwise lawful dress code’ and ‘threatened employees not to engage in activity regarding racial harassment’.

The complaint adds that as well as wearing the logo of the racial justice organisation, the man had been speaking to his coworkers about racial inequality and had had ‘various conversations’ about ‘subjects such as ongoing discrimination and harassment’.

In a statement, Home Depot denied wrongdoing, saying that the NLRB’s complaint ‘misrepresents the relevant facts’.

A spokesperson told Insider:

The Home Depot does not tolerate workplace harassment of any kind and takes all reports of discrimination or harassment seriously, as we did in this case.

They continued, ‘We disagree with the characterization of this situation and look forward to sharing the facts during the NLRB’s process.’