Engineer Builds Icycycle So He Can Cycle On Frozen Lake

DurovCode/Reddit

A clever engineer has built a so-called ‘icycycle’ that enables him to cycle across a frozen lake without slipping about.

The engineer – who runs popular engineering YouTube channel The Q – replaced the original bike wheels with serrated steel rims, allowing him to cycle over the ice without skidding all over the place.

Advert 10

Footage of the invention, which has clocked up more than 16 million views on YouTube, shows the skilled work that went into creating the one-of-a-kind bike, and sees the engineer cycling across the ice with ease.

You can watch the ‘icycycle’ in action for yourself in the following clip:

The caption for the video, entitled ‘Epic Cycling on Ice’, reads as follows:

Advert 10

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome bike with circular saws instead of wheels that can easily ride on ice – icуcycle

The first attempt didn’t quite work, but on the second try – after the wheels had been sharpened a bit – the bike was sailing along smoothly.

Of course, this really isn’t the sort of project you should try at home unless you’ve got specialist training and talent in this area, which the engineer evidently does.

However, many of those who’ve seen the vid have been left wildly impressed by the ingenuity of the revamped bike, which really is very cool in all senses of the word.

Advert 10

The Q/YouTube

One admiring person – and gifted pun maker – wrote:

This invention is some cutting edge technology, I mean really, ground breaking.

Another new ‘icуcycle’ fan commented:

Advert 10

Next ice age, this vehicle company would have its stock higher than Tesla.

The Q/YouTube

However, not everyone is all too keen to hop on the seat and have a go for themselves, with many expressing concerns about what would happen if the rider fell off the bike and cut themselves on the super-sharp wheels.

As one person put it:

Advert 10

Ah yes, just what I’ve always envisioned under my balls… a sawblade.

Some people have expressed fear for the toes of any unfortunate passersby, while others are worried about the potential for the ice to crack beneath the bike, plunging the passenger into freezing and potentially deadly water.

This is far from the only weird and wonderful invention to be created by The Q, which has previously made a monowheel vehicle, automatic chopsticks and a DIY magnetic Rubik’s Cube from scratch.

You can check out more on the YouTube channel.