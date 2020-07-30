England Has Highest Coronavirus Excess Death Rate In Europe, Official Data Shows
England has suffered the highest coronavirus excess death rate in Europe, according to newly released data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
According to the ONS, England had the ‘longest continuous’ period of excess mortality out of 21 European countries during the outbreak, as well the second highest peak death rate of any European nation. Only Spain saw a higher peak.
These factors combined resulted in ‘England having the highest levels of excess mortality in Europe for the period as a whole’.
These new figures reveal that England had the highest rates of excess mortality in Europe during the first half of 2020, and also endured the highest excess mortality levels out of the four UK nations (107.6% in week ending 17 April).
Significantly, England’s outbreak was also more broadly spread than in other European nations, where outbreaks were contained within concentrated areas.
Every local authority area saw excess mortality during the peak excess mortality weeks (week ending April 3 to week ending May 8), whereas in other Western European countries, excess mortality was more geographically localised.
Edward Morgan, Health Analysis and Life Events at the Office for National Statistics said:
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first half of 2020 saw extraordinary increases in mortality rates across countries in Western Europe above the 2015 to 2019 average.
The highest peak excess mortality at national level was in Spain, with some local areas in Northern Italy and Central Spain having excess mortality levels as high as 847.7% of the average.
Morgan continued:
While none of the four UK nations had a peak mortality level as high as Spain or the worst-hit local areas of Spain and Italy, excess mortality was geographically widespread throughout the UK during the pandemic, whereas it was more geographically localised in most countries of Western Europe.
Combined with the relatively slow downward ‘tail’ of the pandemic in the UK, this meant that by the end of May, England had seen the highest overall relative excess mortality out of all the European countries compared.
CreditsOffice for National Statistics (ONS)
Comparisons of all-cause mortality between European countries and regions: January to June 2020