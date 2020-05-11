Entire New York City Hospital Staff Given Free Holidays As Reward For Working At Pandemic Epicentre
Staff at a New York City hospital have been given free holidays as a small token of gratitude for their work on the frontline of the pandemic.
Across the US, there’s been more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of the virus, with more than 79,000 deaths. In New York City alone there’s been more than 184,000 cases, with healthcare workers rallying together every day to tackle the outbreak.
The Queens-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst already serves around one million people every year, but those numbers are surging under current circumstances. Fortunately, that hard work isn’t going unrewarded.
Recognising the ‘extraordinary care’ the 4,000-strong team of doctors, physician assistants, nurses and food service teams provide to their community, American Airlines and Hyatt Hotels Corporation have teamed up to provide ‘three-night complimentary vacations to help them recharge and reconnect with their loved ones’.
Israel Rocha, Vice President of NYC Health + Hospitals, said in a statement:
Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented health care crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America’s major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future.
The hospital is one of the hardest-hit across the city, with Intensive Care Units (ICU) capacity scaled up by 500% to help the swathes of patients.
The ‘honoured guests’ will be treated to round-trip holidays via priority airfare to select destinations across the US and Caribbean, once it is deemed safe to do so. Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt, said the company felt it was its turn to take care of healthcare workers ‘like members of our own family’.
Hyatt added: ‘We are humbled by the health care workers’ dedication to saving lives… we look forward to making their stays special when they are able to take a hard-earned break.’
Robert Isom, President of American Airlines, also said in a statement:
Every worker at Elmhurst has seen and experienced challenges many of us cannot imagine. They’ve given so much of themselves and chose to serve their community with care, compassion and equity for every patient.
When they are able to take a break, we hope the time away will help them and their loved ones recharge and that they feel our deepest appreciation for their sacrifice and heroism.
Holidays are one of several ways both companies are striving to help amid the outbreak. For example, Hyatt Hotels have been donating meals to local communities and food banks, while American Airlines has raised more than $3 million for the American Red Cross.
