Epstein Employee Would Swear On Oath He Saw Prince Andrew Groping Virginia Giuffre

by : Hannah Smith on : 15 Aug 2021 14:55
A former employee of Jeffrey Epstein has said he would be prepared to testify against Prince Andrew, after alleging that he saw the royal groping Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Steve Scully, who reportedly spent six years working for the late convicted sex offender as a telecommunications specialist, claims he saw Prince Andrew interacting with a woman he believes to be Giuffre on Epstein’s private Caribbean island ‘between 2001 and 2004’.

Scully, now 71, claimed, ‘I was working on the phone and [Prince Andrew] was by the pool with Virginia. As soon as I saw him, I recognised him.’

He told the The Sun the pair were ‘bumping and grinding,’ and that when he encountered them later in the day he was struck by how young the woman he believes to have been Giuffre was, saying ‘she stood like a kid would stand behind a parent’.

‘I thought, “If I had a camera in my bag right now, I’d have a $50,000 picture”,’ he said.

Prince Andrew is being sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre for alleged sexual abuse that is claimed to have taken place in 2001, when Giuffre was just 17. Giuffre claims to have been forced into performing sex acts with the prince on three separate occasions, including while on Epstein’s private island.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the accusations, and told BBC News in 2019 that he had ‘no recollection’ of ever meeting Giuffre.

Prince Andrew (PA Images)PA Images

However, Scully says he would be prepared to swear on oath that he witnessed inappropriate activity between the pair.

‘If Virginia’s lawyers call, I will definitely speak to them and I would give a deposition under oath telling them what I saw. The nice thing about the truth is that it doesn’t change.’ he said.

‘There’s no question in my mind that I saw Prince Andrew and Virginia together and no question that he would remember the incident either.’

‘He should come clean,’ Scully said.

