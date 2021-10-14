ESports Commentator Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley Dies Aged 24
Esports commentator Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley has died at the age of 24.
The tragic news was announced in a statement released by Michael’s family, which spoke of their pride in his ‘hard work and determination’.
It’s understood that Michael died in a car accident, as per fellow Esports commentator Parker Mackay who shared the family’s statement. In accordance with their wishes, MacKay emphasised that ‘Michael passed away doing what he loved second most in this world: driving’.
Michael had been by himself at the time of the accident, and nobody else had been injured or involved, according to Parker, who described himself as being ‘beyond heartbroken’ at having lost a ‘best friend, a brother, and a coworker’.
In their statement, Michael’s family said:
He had so much planned for the future, and he was looking forward to working with so many of you.
Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community, and in turn so many of you lifted him up as well. We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you. Keep it going, pay it forward, and keep lifting each other up.
In a statement of condolence, Rainbow Six Esports described Michael as being ‘one of the bright lights of our Siege community’, adding, ‘he will be missed’.
As a mark of respect, Rainbow Six Esports has made the decision to postpone today’s North American League playday and broadcast, and has also encouraged people to donate to a local food bank in Michael’s name rather than give flowers, as per his family’s wishes.
In 2016, at the age of 19, Michael played Rainbow Six Siege on a professional level as part of Team Orbit, making the transition to a broadcasting position within that same year. He soon became known as one of the very best Esports commentators in the business, appearing at various high profile events.
Michael was awarded first place in 2016’s North American Pro League, in what was his very first season as a professional player. Michael also appeared as an Esports Awards colour commentator in 2020 and had received another nomination for the 2021 edition.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Michael Stockley at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Parker Mackay/Twitter
