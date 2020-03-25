Essex Tesco Worker Delivers Food To 99-Year-Old Man With No Food

I was truly overcome with emotion when he left me and thought how can this man not get any food. He’s got a daughter but you can imagine her age.

So I asked someone in Tesco to do me a shop overnight that I could collect first thing. I got home and me and Dan asked our neighbours if anyone had anything they could spare.

Again, I was overwhelmed with the generosity of people we managed to get a huge hamper of food. Me and my colleague Carol surprised Norman today with everything on his list and a lot more!! He was so grateful and said ‘I’ll live like a king till I’m 100 now’.