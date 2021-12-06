Ethan Crumbley: Artist Maintains Innocence After Parents Hid In His Studio

Oakland County Sheriff/Alamy

A Detroit artist has been accused of hiding Ethan Crumbley’s parents following the Michigan school shooting.

Crumbley, 15, has been accused of killing four people – Tate Myre, 16, Hana St Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 – and injuring eight others in a shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, with his parents also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Advert 10

James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody on Saturday, December 4, after being discovered ‘hiding out’ in an art studio.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard initially said his office was considering charging the owner of the property with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice, as it appeared they’d helped the couple in getting into the building.

While unnamed at first, his identity has since been revealed as Andrzej Sikora, 65. His lawyer said he was unaware of the charges brought against the Crumbleys when they showed up to his workspace, as reported by AP News.

Advert 10

‘There was a lot of confusion and the Crumbleys went to him for safety. He didn’t know about the charges. They were there in the daytime. He left in the early evening. He didn’t even know they were still there,’ attorney Clarence Dass said.

Sikora had a ‘friendly relationship’ with the couple, and ‘knew what was going on’ from the news that day, but wasn’t aware the parents were facing criminal charges.

Upon learning the charges, Sikora immediately contacted the Detroit Police Department, and he’s been in contact with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office ever since. He’s not been arrested at the time of writing, but Dass said there’s a possibility the authorities could file charges against him this week.

Advert 10