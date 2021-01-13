Etsy Removes Camp Auschwitz Shirt From Website Following Capitol Riot ITV/MrTAchilles/Twitter

Etsy has removed a ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt from its website after a hoody sporting the same message was spotted at the US Capitol riot.

As pro-Trump supporters descended upon the federal building on January 6, there was a sea of MAGA hats, clothing and paraphernalia dedicated to Trump.

Advert 10

However, one extremist was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull and the words ‘Camp Auschwitz’, the infamous Nazi concentration camp responsible for the deaths of millions of Jewish men, women and children.

The unidentified rioter’s hoody also featured the words ‘work brings freedom’, a translation of the gates of Auschwitz that reads ‘arbeit macht frei’. After images of him emerged on social media, people quickly discovered the same design being available on an array of custom clothing websites, such as Moteefe, TeeChip and Etsy.

The latter firm has since removed the design, with a spokesperson telling CNN Business: ‘Items that glorify hate or violence have no place on Etsy and we are committed to keeping our marketplace safe.’

Advert 10

In a blog post, Etsy’s CEO Josh Silverman wrote: ‘We are deeply saddened by the incredibly unsettling and anti-democratic events that took place at the US Capitol last week. At Etsy, we know that democracy is the bedrock of civil society and recognise that it must be cherished and safeguarded.’

He added: ‘During times of unrest, it’s more important than ever that we be vigilant and do our part to keep our marketplace and community safe… we will consider any items that celebrate last week’s attacks on the Capitol – or any future events that incite violence or threaten our democracy – as policy violations and deactivate shops as we deem appropriate.’

TeeChip also removed the design, saying in a statement that it ‘prohibits hateful content… as soon as we were notified of this campaign, we quickly took it down and banned the seller.’

Advert 10

The company added: ‘There are thousands of sellers uploading new designs every day. We work hard to prevent and remove hateful content through a number of processes, including notice and takedown, terminating the accounts of violating sellers, and screening for hate-related terms that we are aware of. We unequivocally stand against hate.’

Moteefe deleted the design, telling Metro: ‘The company invests heavily in both human review and machine vision technology and our team removed this design as soon as this content was identified. We have extended our banned words list to further support prevention of incidents like this going forward.’