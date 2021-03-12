EU Declared ‘LGBTQ+ Freedom Zone’ In Response To Poland’s LGBT-Free Zones

You call us lunatics. You call us an irrelevant minority. You call us perverts. You call us an ideology. When all we ask for is equality. You paraphrase books written thousands of years ago to justify your hate. You take away our rights to distract from the shortcomings of your own politics.

You scapegoat our communities when all we ask for is safety. You attack our families. You tell people we are a threat. You deny us the right to be who we want to be when all we ask is freedom. But we will not give up just because you keep attacking us.

This declaration might only be a first step. We know our lives are still in danger, our rights restricted, our freedoms brutally suffocated in far too many places in the European union. But it is a step. We are many, we are everywhere and we are strong.