Euro 2020 Was The Worst Football Tournament On Record For Crime, Police Confirm

Euro 2020 has officially become England’s worst football tournament on record for crime, police have confirmed.

Over the course of the month-long tournament and in the aftermath of England’s defeat against Italy, there’s been more than 2,300 police incidents linked to the Euros, with 875 during the final alone. At least 622 people have been arrested so far across England and Wales, with reports of stabbings, fights and assaults on officers.

Figures are still being collated, but the volume of crime during the Euros has already surpassed the 2018 World Cup, with ‘significant disorder all around the country’.

Cheshire Constabulary Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the national lead for football policing, confirmed to The Independent: ‘The 2018 World Cup in Russia was the worst we had seen, but sadly this tournament surpassed that. The levels of violence shown against officers has been completely unacceptable.’

‘We have seen random attacks on Italians… Italians celebrating the win have been attacked. We haven’t seen massive numbers but there have been far too many. We do see these incidents when England get knocked out of tournaments in terms of the targeting of foreign nationals,’ he added.

Ticketless fans broke into Wembley on the day of the final, causing injuries among stewards and police officers as they charged through.

Roberts also spoke about the ‘significant’ level of drug and alcohol consumption. ‘Sunday was a coming together of a series of factors which exacerbated what is happening generally. It’s sad because so much of it has been positive and the hope was that the weekend would be a showcase for England,’ he said.

‘The result was disappointing but that’s sport. Some of the other stuff around it has been a lot more disappointing,’ Roberts added.

UEFA has opened disciplinary hearings against England’s Football Association following the violent scenes at the final, while the FA is conducting an investigation into how ‘yobs’ broke into Wembley stadium.