European Space Agency Wants To Make Moon Bases Out Of Astronaut Pee

The science community is particularly impressed by the high strength of this new recipe compared to other materials, but also attracted by the fact that we could use what’s already on the Moon.

Urea is cheap and readily available, but also helps making strong construction material for a Moon base.

The hope is that astronaut urine could be essentially used as it is on a future lunar base, with minor adjustments to the water content. This is very practical, and avoids the need to further complicate the sophisticated water recycling systems in space.