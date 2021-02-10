Europe's Oldest Person Survives COVID Just Before 117th Birthday PA Images/ABC News

A French nun, who turns 117 tomorrow, is the oldest person in Europe to survive coronavirus.

Sister Andre, whose birth name is Lucile Randon, tested positive for the virus on January 16 but did not show any symptoms.

After isolating from other residents in her retirement home in the south of France, she has now made a full recovery.

Sister Andre, who took up the post in 1944, told local media that she didn’t even realise she had the virus.



Tomorrow, February 11, she will celebrate her 177th with a small group of residents at the home.

‘She has been very lucky,’ David Tavella, spokesman for the Sainte Catherine Labouré retirement home, said of the nun, who is blind and uses a wheelchair. ‘We consider her to be cured. She is very calm and she is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday.’

‘She didn’t ask me about her health, but about her habits. For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change,’ he told Var Matin, a local newspaper.



‘She showed no fear of the disease. On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents,’ he added.

Aside from being Europe’s oldest person, Sister Andre is also the second-oldest living person in the world, according to data from the Gerontology Research Group (GRG).

As per the BBC, she told French broadcaster BFM that she was not scared of having the virus.

‘No, I wasn’t scared, because I wasn’t scared to die. I’m happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – to join my big brother, and my grandfather and my grandmother,’ she said.

China Has Been Giving Potential Coronavirus Vaccine To Key Workers Since July PA Images

The world’s oldest person is Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who turned 118 on January 2. The 20 oldest people in the world on GRG’s list are all women.

In May 2020, it was announced that a 113-year-old woman – believed to be the oldest in Spain – recovered after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Maria Branya, from Girona, contracted the virus in March, shortly after the country went into lockdown.

Like Sister Andre, Branya suffered very mild symptoms and made a recovery while in isolation.

‘Now that she is well, she is wonderful, she wants to speak, to explain, to make her reflections, it is her again,’ her daughter wrote in a tweet.

Sister Andre and Branya’s recoveries mean they have both lived through and survived three pandemics, including the 1918-19 flu pandemic and the 1957-58 flu pandemic.