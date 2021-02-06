Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Is Anti-Semitic As Well As Abusive PA Images

Actor Evan Rachel Wood has claimed Marilyn Manson is anti-Semitic and racist as well as abusive after initially making allegations against him earlier this week.

Wood, who was previously engaged to Manson, opened up about their relationship on Instagram on Monday, February 1, in which she claimed the singer started ‘grooming’ her when she was a teenager and that he ‘horrifically abused’ her for years.

Advert 10

A number of other women came forward following the allegations, with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers claiming that Manson once told her he had a ‘rape room’ in his house.

Evan Rachel Wood allegations against Manson Evan Rachel Wood/Instagram

Wood shared further allegations in a series of posts to her Instagram Story yesterday, February 5, claiming she was ‘called a ‘jew’ in a derogatory manner’ while dating Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner.

The Westworld star, whose Jewish mother raised her with the religion, added that Manson would ‘draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me’.

Advert 10

Wood also accused Manson of using racial slurs, stating:

I heard the ‘n’ word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more.

Wood said she had ‘never been more scared in [her] life.’

Evan Rachel Wood allegations against Manson Evan Rachel Wood/Instagram

Advert 10

In another post to Instagram, she continued: ‘Because [my mom] converted and wasnt of Jewish decent [sic] he would say things like, ‘thats better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood jewish.’

To support her claims, Wood shared an images of Manson’s tattoos, with an explanation from the community site Manson Wiki alleging on one his chest is an M-swastika, E! Online reports. Wood implied another of Manson’s tattoos, depicting a skull and bones, is a ‘Totenkopf’ or ‘death’s head’ symbol from the Nazi era, while another on his arm resembles a swastika inside a cross.

Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Is Anti-Semitic As Well As Abusive Evan Rachel Wood/Instagram

Wood said Manson ‘did not have these tattoos when [they] started dating’. She made clear that the abuse she alleged was not part of ”kinky’ sex’, writing: ‘Brian and I never had a ‘BDSM’ relationship. We weren’t having sexual intercourse when I was being tortured, before or after. I thought I was going to die the entire time.’

Advert 10

Manson has not publicly responded to Wood’s latest claims, though he dismissed the earlier allegations made against him as ‘horrible distortions of reality’.

Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Is Anti-Semitic As Well As Abusive Evan Rachel Wood/Instagram

As well as using Instagram to share her allegations, Wood has been addressing abuser behaviour and victim-blaming tactics, as well as instructing those who allegedly suffered abuse from Manson on how to file a police report against him.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Advert 10

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.