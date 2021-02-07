Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson's Wife Wanted To Release 'Underage' Photos To 'Shut Her Up' PA Images

Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson’s wife threatened to release underage photos of her to ‘shut her up’.

Following the Westworld star’s named statement, several more people have accused Manson, real name Brian Warner, of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

While continuing to share others’ allegations against the singer-songwriter, Wood has now accused Manson’s wife Lindsay Usich of wanting to release underage photos of her in a bid to keep her quiet.

Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson's Wife Wanted To Release 'Underage' Photos To 'Shut Her Up' Evan Rachel Wood/Instagram

In an Instagram story, Wood wrote: ‘On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to ‘ruin my career’ and ‘shut me up’.’

She also shared one of the photos, showing the pair together in fancy dress, before sharing more details of alleged anti-Semitic abuse: ‘I was called a jew in a derogatory manner. He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me. I heard the ‘n’ word over and over.’

Wood added: ‘Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life.’

Evan Rachel Wood Insta story 2 evanrachelwood/Instagram

In the actress’ earlier statement, she wrote: ‘I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.’

Among those who’ve come forward with further allegations against Manson, Phoebe Bridgers said he once referred to a room in his house as his ‘rape room’.

Wood’s Instagram story also includes allegations from cinematographer Spencer Rollins, who said he was harassed by the musician.

Wood also shared a letter penned by Senator Kevin Parker to the Acting Attorney General of the United States, requesting a ‘full investigation into the accusations’ brought forward recently.

Parker wrote: ‘These allegations of physical, emotional and financial abuse against Mr. Warner must be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Because if we fail to act today, we fail not only Ms. Wood and the other survivors, but also possible future victims of this alleged perpetrator. We must not let that happen.’

Manson, who’s been dropped by his record label, talent agency and two TV shows, has denied the allegations, describing them as ‘horrible distortions of reality’.