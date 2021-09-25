Evangelical Pastor Says Jesus Hasn’t Returned Yet Because People Are Not Donating Money

The Victory Channel/Alamy

An evangelical pastor is being slammed on social media after telling his congregants that they could speed up the return of Jesus by donating money to a fellow minister’s church.

Jesse Duplantis, a preacher based in New Orleans who is known for his extravagant lifestyle, was appearing alongside televangelist Kenneth Copeland for a church fundraiser when he claimed that he believed that God’s will was for people to give money to ministers like himself.

@RightWingWatch/Twitter

He said, ‘I really believe that if people would call this number [to donate]… the father would say, ‘Jesus go get ’em’. He wants to see us as much as we want to see him, so what is hindering all these things is because people are not doing, in the financial realm, what God’s called them to do.’

During the telethon, Duplantis also responded to criticism he’s faced over the years about his use of a private jet, which he’s previously defended by claiming commercial planes are full of ‘demons’, telling viewers, ‘People ask me if I have a private jet, I say, ‘Yes, and you can have it the day after The Rapture, because Jesse is going to heaven’.’

After the clip began circulating on social media, Christians and atheists alike have been calling out the pastor, labelling him a ‘grifter’ and a ‘snake oil salesman’.

One person replied, ‘How is this s**t legal?’, while another commented, ‘They literally have no shame.’

In fairness, giving money has long been a part of Christianity, but it’s probably fair to assume Jesus didn’t envision that money going towards paying for the mansions and flashy cars of his ministers instead of the poor and needy.