Ever Given Insurers Reject $600 Million Claim For Suez Canal Blockage

PA Images

The insurers of the boat that got stuck in the Suez Canal for almost a week have rejected a claim from Egypt for $600 million in damages.

The Ever Given’s insurers say the claim, which was dropped from an initial $916 million demand, is still too high for them to agree to.

The Suez Canal Authority lodged an insurance claim with the UK Club insurers upon impounding the ship once it was freed from the canal, where it was lodged between two banks blocking hundreds of ships and billions of pounds worth of goods over the course of six days in March this year.

PA Images

The Egyptian government-run authority said the claim was intended to cover the $300 million in salvage costs, as well as the ‘loss of reputation’ suffered by the blockage of the Suez Canal, which is a major source of income and strategic power for the country.

In response to the initial claim, the UK Club issued a statement labelling the $916 million demand ‘extraordinarily large’. News of a reduced offer made last week was rejected on similar grounds, with the company saying in a statement ‘the Ever Given’s owners still have not been provided with evidence that would support a claim of this size, which remains exceptionally large.’

The insurance company says that ‘despite the magnitude of the claim which was largely unsupported,’ it will continue to negotiate with the Suez Canal Authority ‘in good faith,’ but noted that a ‘carefully considered and very generous’ counter offer had already been rejected by the Authority.

PA Images

The Ever Given has been impounded for 44 days while both parties attempt to wrangle out a deal for compensation, with Insider reporting that the majority of the crew members remain stuck on board. Upon first impounding the ship in April, Suez Canal Authority chief Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie confirmed to Egyptian State TV that the Ever Given would not be released until the financial dispute was settled, saying ‘[the owners] do not want to pay anything,’ AP News reports.

The UK Club has previously criticised the decision to ‘arrest’ the ship, pointing out that the Ever Given had already passed inspections and been cleared to resume its voyage. They said, ‘Our priority is the fair and swift resolution of this claim to ensure the release of the vessel and cargo and, more importantly, her crew of 25 who remain on board.’

