unilad
Advert

Ever Given Ship Banned From Leaving Suez Canal Until Owners Pay Up To $1 Billion In Compensation

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 11 Apr 2021 15:13
Ever Given Ship Banned From Leaving Suez Canal Until Owners Pay $1 Billion In CompensationPA Images

The giant Ever Given ship might have been freed from the Suez Canal in Egypt, but the drama is far from over.

Weeks after the ship first became lodged into the banks of the popular trade route, the Ever Given has been forbidden from leaving the Suez Canal until its owners agree to pay up to $1 billion in compensation.

Advert

There is still huge debate over who should be responsible for paying the costs of dislodging the huge vessel from the canal, where it was trapped for a full week.

PAPA Images

Now, authorities in Egypt have said they will continue to hold the ship until its owners – Japanese companies Luster Maritime and Higaki Sangyo Kaisha – cough up the cash.

Lieutenant general Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal authority, said, as per the Wall Street Journal:

Advert

The vessel will remain here until investigations are complete and compensation is paid.

We hope for a speedy agreement. The minute they agree to compensation, the vessel will be allowed to move.

While Rabie didn’t go into the specifics of how much they would be requesting in compensation, he did say last week that Egypt would be demanding $1 billion to cover the costs of the operation to free the vessel, in addition to the loss of transit fees and other costs that mounted up as a result of the traffic jam that built up on both sides of the canal.

PA ImagesPA Images

Around 800 people worked on the efforts to free the 200,000-tonne container ship from the canal, who will all need to be compensated for their work.

Advert

A crew made up of 25 Indian sailors are still stuck on the ship, where they have remained in the Egyptian canal for almost three weeks.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Putin Officially Bans Same-Sex Marriage In Russia And Stops Transgender People Adopting
News

Putin Officially Bans Same-Sex Marriage In Russia And Stops Transgender People Adopting

Rapper DMX Dies Aged 50
Celebrity

Rapper DMX Dies Aged 50

Medical Examiner Says Police Officers’ Actions Were Direct Cause Of George Floyd’s Death, Not Drugs
News

Medical Examiner Says Police Officers’ Actions Were Direct Cause Of George Floyd’s Death, Not Drugs

Japan Set To Dump Radioactive Fukushima Water Into The Pacific Ocean
News

Japan Set To Dump Radioactive Fukushima Water Into The Pacific Ocean

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing on to UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Egypt, Ever Given, Now, Suez Canal

Credits

Wall Street Journal

  1. Wall Street Journal

    Suez Canal Has Reopened, but Ever Given Isn’t Free to Go

 