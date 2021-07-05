Ever Given Ship Will Finally Be Free To Sail Following Suez Canal Incident

PA

The infamous Ever Given ship will finally be allowed to sail again after it became wedged in the Suez Canal and caused widespread disruption to global trade.

The container ship was freed from the canal towards the end of March, but rather than being allowed to carry on its way, it was taken into holding by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

Advert 10

Both the Ever Given and its crew have since remained in a lake between two stretches of the Suez Canal while the SCA fought for compensation from the owners and insurers, with an agreement having finally been reached on Sunday, July 4.

PA Images

Stann Marine, which represents Ever Green’s owner Shoei Kisen as well as the ship’s insurers, gave no details of the settlement, though SCA chairman Osama Rabie said the canal will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tonnes as part of a settlement.

Speaking to a private TV channel, as cited by Reuters, Rabie said: ‘We preserved the rights of the authority in full, preserved our relationship with the company and also political relations with Japan.’

Advert 10

The contract is set to be signed at a ceremony on Wednesday, after which the SCA has agreed the ship will be allowed to sail. Those involved in the dispute will be able to watch it finally leave the lake.

PA Images

In a statement about the events, Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine said: ‘Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority’s headquarters in Ismailia in due course.’

The SCA originally demanded $916 million in compensation from the ship’s owners and insurers to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage and lost revenue, though it later lowered the request to $550 million.

Advert 10

Both the claim and the ship’s detention were disputed by Shoei Kisen and the ship’s insurers before they reached a settlement.

PA Images

High winds caused the huge container ship to become wedged sideways in the canal in March, prompting rescue teams to dig at the surrounding land in an effort to get it free. The incident resulted in a huge buildup of canal traffic and prompted an array of memes and jokes online, which continued as the ship remained stuck for six days.

In spite of the disruption caused by the ship, the Suez Canal earned revenue of $3 billion in the first six months of 2021 – an increase of 8.8% compared with the same period last year, Rabie said.

Advert 10