Ever Given Stuck Again After Owner ‘Refuses To Pay £655 Million Compensation’ For Suez Blockage

The Ever Given container ship has been officially impounded after its owner refused to pay a reported £655 million in compensation for blocking the Suez Canal.

The Ever Given gained attention across the globe last month when it became stuck in the canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, but while it has since been freed physically from the canal it is not free to leave the country.

On Monday, April 12, a court in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia issued an order to impound the ship. The Ever Given crew was informed the following day and the authority which manages the waterway said it would not be allowed to leave until its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, settled a compensation amount.

Speaking to Egypt’s state-run television, Lt Gen Osama Rabie, who leads the Suez Canal authority, said: ‘The vessel is now officially impounded. They do not want to pay anything.’

The authority did not confirm how much money it is seeking for the incident, The Independent reports, though a judicial official has said it was asking for at least $900 million (£655 million).

The compensation aims to cover the cost of the days-long salvage operation, the costs of stalled canal traffic and lost transit fees for the week the Suez Canal was blocked.

Offering the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe, the waterway provides a route for about 12% of global trade.

In the wake of the incident, prosecutors in Ismailia have also opened a separate investigation in an effort to find out how the Ever Given ran aground. Lt Rabie expressed his belief there was no wrongdoing by the canal authority, and that the situation was ‘of course’ the fault of the ship’s owner.

