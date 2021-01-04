Every Living Former United States Defence Secretary Declares Election Is Over

Every Single Living Former United States Defence Secretary Declares Election Is Over PA Images

All 10 of the living former defence secretaries in the United States have written an open letter declaring that the presidential election is over.

Dick Cheney, James Mattis, Mark Esper, Leon Panetta, Donald Rumsfeld, William Cohen, Chuck Hagel, Robert Gates, William Perry and Ashton Carter – who are a mix of both Republicans and Democrats – published the letter in response to President Donald Trump’s continued refusal to admit defeat to Joe Biden.

‘Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted,’ they wrote in the letter, which was published in The Washington Post.



‘The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived.’

Ever since voting took place for the US presidential election on November 3, Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded claims of voter fraud, while repeatedly saying Republican votes had been destroyed or tampered with in a number of legal challenges mounted in key swing states.

Despite the fact that no evidence has been presented to back any of these claims, many Republican congressmen and women are expected to object to Biden’s victory when the Electoral College votes are formally counted on Wednesday, January 6.



Now, the 10 living former defence secretaries have spoken out against the president, saying that presidential transitions ‘are a crucial part of the successful transfer of power’.

‘They often occur at times of international uncertainty about US national security policy and posture. They can be a moment when the nation is vulnerable to actions by adversaries seeking to take advantage of the situation,’ the letter continued.

It comes after a shake-up in the defence department saw Trump installing a number of civilians he deems to be loyal to his presidency in high positions within the leadership structure.



The US military has already said it has no plans to step in to help resolve any election disputes; a move that has been backed in the letter from the defence secretaries.

‘Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our republic,’ the letter reads.

The objections expected to take place on Wednesday could well delay the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, which is scheduled to take place on January 20.