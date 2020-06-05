Every Petrol Station In Germany Will Be Required To Offer Electric Car Charging PA Images

All petrol stations in Germany will soon be expected to provide electric car charging in a bid to ease refuelling concerns and increase consumer demand.

The move is part of the country’s €130 billion economic recovery plan and could see a huge growth in electric car sales.

Germany’s wider plan includes a generous €6,000 subsidy towards the cost of an electric vehicle, as well as taxes penalising the ownership of large polluting combustion-engine sports utility vehicles.

A spokesperson for electric car maker The Mobility House, said, as per Reuters:

It’s a very clear commitment to battery-powered vehicles and establishes electric mobility as a technology of the future. Internationally this puts Germany in the leading group of battery electric vehicle support.

Germany’s commitment to electric cars comes after French President Emmanuel Macron announced big plans to boost the sales of electric cars in France too.

Meanwhile, the German government’s plans will see a whopping €2.5 billion spent on the production of battery cells and charging infrastructure. This is a particular area where lots of companies are vying for a piece of the pie, with Shell, Tesla and the French multi-national electric utility company Engie all doing their bit to dominate the electric car game.

While everyone can appreciate the environmental benefits of driving an electric car, sales have been hampered by concerns around how far they can go before needing access to a charging point.

In 2019, just 1.8% of car sales in Germany were made up by electric car purchases, with diesel vehicles making up 32% and petrol vehicles accounting for 59.2%.

According to Diego Biasi, chairman and co-founder of Quercus Real Assets, the new plans put in place by the German government will provide a much needed boost in encouraging people to make the shift to electric.

He said:

We know that 97% of the reason why they’re not buying electric cars is range anxiety. The German move is a way to try and fix this range anxiety since it means you know a petrol station is always open.

Making it compulsory for petrol stations to host electric charging will see the introduction of at least 70,000 charging stations and 7,000 fast charging stations, according to reports.

Electric cars are continuing to evolve, and in recent years their performance has improved by around 40% as a result of improvements to battery pack design and cell chemistry.

Germany’s plans will serve as an interesting case study to see if other countries will follow suit.