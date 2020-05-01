Everyone Agrees With Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's Praise Of Trump's Coronavirus Response PA Images

US President Donald Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany described his response to the virus as ‘unprecedented’. Many people agree – but not in a positive way.

The number of confirmed cases in the US recently soared past more than a million. The president’s handling of the outbreak has been largely criticised, as numbers and deaths surged across the country.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who’s set to hold her first formal briefing for reporters in more than a year, recently threw her weight behind Trump’s strategy – alas, it’s ironically attracted a spin-nightmare.

While posting a screenshot of Don Lemon’s most recent op-ed on RealClearPolitics, McEnany criticised the author, writing that he can’t have it ‘both ways’. She then added that Trump ‘will continue to lead an unprecedented response AND brief the American people as news warrants’.

The immediate response from Twitter users was to condemn McEnany’s reluctance to interact with journalists, despite her job as press secretary. One user wrote: ‘Why in the f*ck are my tax dollars being used to pay for a press secretary who doesn’t hold press conferences? Hold a press conference and answer some questions or go f*ck yourself, Kayleigh.’

However, attention soon shifted to McEnany’s specific syntax, zeroing in on the use of the word ‘unprecedented’. Bob Levine wrote: ‘The only thing unprecedented here is that for the first in history we have a president that accepts no responsibility for anything.’

Bear in mind recent events involving the president: he recently undercut his own intelligence agencies by claiming he’s seen evidence that the virus stemmed from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He told the press: ‘I think the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they’re like the public relations agency for China.’

Trump added, with no clarification:

Whether [China] made a mistake, or whether it started off as a mistake and then they made another one, or did somebody do something on purpose? I don’t understand how traffic, how people weren’t allowed into the rest of China, but they were allowed into the rest of the world. That’s a bad, that’s a hard question for them to answer.

He also ‘sarcastically’ suggested injecting disinfectants as a possible cure for the virus, which was fiercely rebuked by medical professionals and government officials alike.

Another user wrote on Twitter: ‘It’s unprecedented because he screwed up so bad. He should resign now.’ A further critic tweeted: ‘Unprecedented is right. No response to anything has been this bad ever.’

There have been more than 63,000 deaths across the US due to the virus.