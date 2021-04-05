Everyone In England Will Be Offered Two COVID Tests A Week From Friday

PA Images

Amid the backlash over the use of ‘vaccine passports’, everyone in England will be offered free COVID-19 tests twice a week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce.

It comes a week away from the next major easing of restrictions in England, with non-essential retail, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality set to open on April 12 with certain rules in place.

From this Friday, April 9, rapid coronavirus tests – which can offer results in around 30 minutes – will be available twice-weekly to people in England, marking an extension of the government’s testing scheme.

As reported by BBC News, Johnson will hold a briefing in Downing Street later today to confirm the expansive rollout of lateral flow tests, and elaborate further on the use of vaccine passports for entry to mass events and the ‘traffic light’ system for international travel in the coming months.

In a statement, the PM said, ‘As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our road map cautiously easing restrictions under way, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted.’

Lateral flow tests are already available to people in certain categories, from schoolchildren and their families to other workers who are required to leave their homes. Towards the end of March, more than one million rapid tests were being taken every day.

People will be able to claim their COVID tests at no extra cost at community testing sites, nearby PCR test sites and local pharmacies via workplace testing programmes or online.

If you test positive, you’re expected to self-isolate along with your household until you receive the results of a second PCR test, which you can order online. If it’s negative, your self-isolation period ends immediately.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, ‘Around one in three people who have COVID-19 show no symptoms, and as we reopen society and resume parts of life we have missed, regular rapid testing is going to be fundamental in helping us quickly spot positive cases and squash any outbreaks.’

Stephen Reicher, a SAGE member and professor of psychology at the University of St. Andrews, told The Guardian that testing wasn’t a solution on its own, citing concerns over false positives. ‘All in all, the government keeps on seeking quick fixes based on one intervention. What they consistently fail to do is to build a system in which all the parts work together to contain the virus,’ he said.