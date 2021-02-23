Ex-CIA Chief Says Soviets Ordered The Assassination Of JFK

PA Images

An ex-CIA chief has alleged that a Soviet leader ordered the assassination of President John F Kennedy in a new tell-all book.

The book, which is co-authored by a Romanian intelligence chief, claims that Nikita Khrushchev ordered Lee Harvey Oswald to kill the president. The officers claim the Soviets later changed their minds and abandoned the plan, but Oswald refused.

Operation Dragon: Inside The Kremlin’s Secret War on America, released today, February 23, is written by Ambassador R James Woolsey, who headed up the CIA from 1993–1995, and Lieutenant General Ion Mihai Pacepa, a former acting chief of Communist Romania’s espionage service.

PA

As per the New York Post, Pacepa, who died earlier this month from coronavirus, is the highest-ranking intelligence official from an enemy country ever granted political asylum in the US.

Adding to the long list of conspiracy theories around Kennedy’s death, the co-authors write that evidence to support their claims are contained in the 26-volume Warren Commission Report, but the report contains so many code words that no one has understood its significance.

‘Decoded, these pieces of evidence prove that John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, had a clandestine meeting in Mexico City with his Soviet case officer, “comrade Kostin” who … belongs to the KGB’s Thirteenth Department for assassinations abroad,’ the book says.

As per the book, Soviet leaders first recruited Oswald back in 1957, when he was serving as a US Marine in Japan. The authors allege that he carried out a number of missions unnoticed, including providing Soviets with information that allowed them to shoot down an American Pilot, Gary Powers, in 1960.

PA

Following the success of this mission, he was assigned to begin preparations to assassinate JFK in 1962. President Kennedy was assinated in Texas on November 22, 1963.

‘Although Oswald wished to remain in the Soviet Union, he was eventually persuaded to return to the US to assassinate President Kennedy, whom Khrushchev had come to despise. Oswald was … given a Soviet wife and sent back to the US in June 1962,’ the book says.

The authors add: ‘Oswald knew that Nikita Khrushchev, the leader of Oswald’s paradise and new home, the Soviet Union, had entrusted him with that task, and he was confident he could pull it off.’

PA

However, before the planned mission could go ahead, leaders of the KGB (the main security agency for the Soviet Union) realised that Khrushcev’s ‘crazy ideas’ could lead to a nuclear war, as per the authors.

‘Even after the KGB ordered Oswald to stand down, Oswald stubbornly went ahead with what he considered his personal mission as bestowed upon him by his hero, Khrushchev,’ they added.

While the authors do not provide any evidence of the assassination order, the book contains evidence to show Oswald’s meetings with KGB agents.