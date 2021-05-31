Ex-FBI Agent Accused Of Swindling Texas Woman Out Of $800,000

PA Images

A former FBI agent allegedly conned a woman out of $800,000 after telling her he needed it for ‘secret probation’.

William Roy Stone Jr. left the FBI in 2015 but apparently found a new way to make money very quickly. He is accused of conning a Granbury, Texas, woman out of $800,000 over several years, beginning a month after the 62-year-old left the intelligence agency.

Advert 10

It has been reported that Stone managed to do this by telling the unnamed woman she was on ‘secret probation’ for ‘drug crimes’ in ‘Judge Anderson’s court in Austin, Texas.’ This was not the case, and the prosecutors representing the woman have also pointed out that Judge Anderson doesn’t exist.

PA Images

The United States Attorney’s Office has stated that Stone allegedly told the victim that he was instructed to mentor and supervise her. Furthermore, Stone is accused of convincing the victim to report her activities and assets while paying for his expenses.

To ensure the hoax wasn’t compromised, Stone reportedly told the victim she should not disclose her probation to anyone and if she broke his terms that she may face imprisonment and the loss of her children.

Advert 10

It has also been reported that Stone told the victim to close contact with her family as they wanted to take her sizable inheritance from her grandmother from her. Ironically, this is what Stone is accused of.

It seems the victim was supplied with plenty of evidence to back up the con. Stone reportedly claimed to be in talks with the victim’s psychiatrist, could monitor her calls and even ‘enlisted another person to leave messages on his own phone purporting to be from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.’

PA Images

On top of that, Stone is also accused of making fake calls to the fictitious Judge Anderson and offering to marry the woman to help with her probation.

Advert 10

As a result, Stone faces charges of ‘seven counts of wire fraud, one count of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of false impersonation of a federal officer, one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity, and one count of false statements to law enforcement.’

In response, defence attorney Gregg Gallian told KXAS-TV:

Mr. Stone denies each and every allegation. He has entered his plea of not guilty and looks forward to exposing the truth of these misguided allegations in the courtroom.

If convicted, Stone faces up to 178 years in federal prison.

Advert 10