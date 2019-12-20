Ex-Governor Pardoned Child Rapist Because The 9-Year-Old’s Hymen Was Intact

PA Images

Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has defended his controversial decision to pardon a man convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl, claiming there was no physical evidence she had been abused.

Speaking during a radio interview came which primarily focused on the case of Micah Schoettle, 41, Bevin was asked why he chose to defend the convicted rapist.

In response to this, Bevin said the victim in question had been examined and that there had been ‘zero evidence’ of rape, with the child’s hymen found to be still intact.

Addressing the controversial pardon Bevin told WHAS radio show hosts:

Both their hymens were intact. This is perhaps more specific than people would want, but trust me. If you have been repeatedly sexually violated as a small child by an adult, there are going to be repercussions of that physically and medically.

However, medical experts have come forward to explain how Bevin’s statement is scientifically unsound, and furthermore does not reflect the reality of the majority of child sex abuse cases.

Dr. George Nichols – who worked as Kentucky’s chief medical examiner for 20 years – told the Courier Journal:

Rape is not proved by hymen penetration. Rape is proved by phallic penetration … where the vaginal lips meet the outer surface of the vagina. He not only doesn’t know the law, in my humble opinion, he clearly doesn’t know medicine and anatomy.

A woman threw her baby in a septic tank.

A man killed his parents.

A man cut off someone's head.

A man raped several children.

All convicted.

All pardoned by Matt Bevin, outgoing Kentucky Governor. pic.twitter.com/Hzwd8aqOoP — Dr. Robert Fortuna (@psychdr100) December 14, 2019

According to a survey of pediatric child abuse rape cases published in peer-reviewed journal Forensic Science International, only 2.1% of examined victims were found to have visible lesions on their hymen.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12-2:30 and 7-9:30). Alternatively you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005.