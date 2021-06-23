Ex-Marine Told Followers How To Shoot Truckers In Attempt To Bring US ‘To Its Knees’

PA Imahes/Pxhere

An ex-Marine told his neo-Nazi followers how to shoot truck drivers, as he planned the creation of a white ethnostate.

Chris Pohlhaus, 34, served in the Marine Corps for four years. He’s said to be at the centre of a far-right Telegram channel, orchestrating plans with thousands of followers to create a ‘white future’ in Maine, one of the least racially diverse states in the US with favourable gun laws.

Pohlhaus, who also organised a national counterprotest with white supremacists on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, has now been discussing how to shoot truckers with his neo-Nazis.

As reported by VICE across a series of articles, the outlet recently obtained a video from August 2020 that showed the former Marine sitting behind a Confederate flag and outlining how one would organise a sniper operation to take out truckers.

‘It’s easy to stop trucks. You don’t need anybody; you barely need anyone. Twenty-five dudes. Twenty-five dudes trained with a [rifle]. Each one of those guys shoots and moves and hides, shoots two truckers a day. That’s 50 truckers [shot] every day,’ he said.

VICE later spoke to Pohlhaus, who said the context of the video was regarding whether Genghis Khan, Alexander the Great or other historical figures could conquer the world today, with shooting truckers said to highlight the weaknesses of society.

‘The illustration was meant to show the fragility of the system currently because only 2% of people actually produce food and the supply lines are entirely too long and overly complicated. This system is incredibly fragile, and what I did was show a way 25 men could bring it completely to its knees. And I am right, as always. They could,’ he said over text.

‘It is only a matter of time before something happens and this fragile little world falls apart. You need to come to terms with this reality and prepare for the absolute hell that is coming for us,’ he added.

Pohlhaus earlier defined his plans for an ethnostate as ‘trying to build a community of family men,’ and how an ‘unarmed man sacrifices his family to the unpredictably of chaos.’

While serving in the Marine Corps, he was never deployed. ‘The Marine Corps is clear on this: There is no place for extremism in the Marine Corps,’ a spokesperson told the outlet.

‘We are proud of the fact that Marines come from every race, creed, cultural background and walk of life. We expect every Marine to treat their fellow Marines with dignity and respect. Those who can’t value the contributions of others, regardless of background, are destructive to our culture, our warfighting ability, and have no place in our ranks,’ they added.

