Ex On The Beach Star Chris Pearson Dies Aged 25 In Alleged Stabbing
Ex On The Beach star Chris Pearson has died aged 25 following an alleged stabbing in Los Angeles.
Pearson, who worked as a professional DJ and appeared in 11 episodes of the first US season of Ex on the Beach, is said to have passed away after getting caught in an altercation in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 10, in LA’s San Fernando Valley.
He was transported to a hospital after allegedly being stabbed by the person he was fighting with, but died from his injuries at around 3.30am local time.
In the wake of his death, Pearson’s friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family in Colorado. The page describes the circumstances of the 25-year-old’s death as a ‘tragic encounter’.
Pearson is said to have been ‘the one person that loved with his whole heart’, with the page adding, ‘He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn’t leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy.’
‘Chris was the most determined person there could ever be. He had a dream, set a goal & didn’t stop until he achieved that goal. It didn’t matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only,’ it added.
The tribute to Pearson recalled how his smile ‘lit up an entire room’, and that the ‘only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends’.
It continued:
All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud.
Chris was taken from us way way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish.
We ask that you please donate or share this to help His mother and the family out with funeral expenses. No donation is too small, every cent counts. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
TMZ learned through law enforcement sources and friends that police are investigating the stabbing, and that they have leads which they are following up on. Law enforcement sources have said Pearson’s death is a ‘solvable case’.
The official Twitter account for Ex On The Beach said it was ‘deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson’ and paid its respects to Pearson’s friends and family.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
