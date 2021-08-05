Exiled Olympian Tsimanouskaya ‘Warmly Welcomed’ In Poland After Threat To Her Life In Belarus

Before I got into the car, my grandmother called me. She said that I should not go back to Belarus because it was not safe for me there. She said they were saying bad things about me on (state-run) television: That I was ill; that I had psychological problems.

My parents understood that if they said those sort of things about me on TV, that I could most likely not return to my home in Belarus… I don’t know where they would take me. Maybe to jail, or maybe, more likely, to a psychological hospital.