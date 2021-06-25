‘Exorcism’ In Home Depot Stopped By Police

PA Images/Pixabay

Police were called to the lumber aisle of a Home Depot store after group of people reportedly began performing an exorcism on the wood.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in Dickson, Pennsylvania on Monday, June 21, was innocuously included in a Facebook update of Dickson City Police’s recent activity, and has quickly drawn attention on social media.

According to the 27-word police report, officers were called to reports of ‘disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber aisle for the dead trees’ in the Home Depot at around 3:26pm, and were eventually required to escort the would-be exorcists out of the store. The New York Post reports that two individuals were asked to leave the store, with no arrests made.

The event was listed alongside a number of other call-outs made to the police on Monday, most of which consisted of more straightforward police work, such as traffic stops and welfare checks.

Unsurprisingly, the exorcism report left people with more than a few questions.

‘Can you elaborate a little more on the alleged exorcism in the lumber aisle?’ one person wrote, while another commented ‘How does a wood exorcism happen in 2021 and not a single person in Home Depot videoed this for our entertainment. I need answers.’

Others suggested that the report may not have involved an exorcism at all, writing ‘maybe it should have been “having an exercise “. Dang autocorrect.’

Sadly, Dickson City Police Department are yet to release further details about the supposed exorcism.

