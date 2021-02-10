Explosives Are Missing From US's Largest Marine Corps Base PA

An investigation is underway after a number of explosives went missing from the US’s largest Marine Corps base.

Military officials from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in California did not confirm what kind of explosives are missing and exactly how many, but said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating the incident.

Advert 10

Marines and sailors from different units across the US have been participating in training exercises at the base since January 15.

PA

‘Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations,’ a spokesperson told CNN.

The local Sheriff department and law enforcement were notified of the missing explosives last week but their assistance was not requested, NCIS said.

Advert 10

Sources told ABC 10 News the explosives are Composition C-4, a common explosive used by the US Armed Forces. They estimate that 10 pounds of the explosives disappeared during a long training exercise two weeks ago, and believe they may have been stolen.

PA

As per the report, the unit’s commanding officer is considering extending the training period, which was due to end on February 18, until the explosives are recovered.

Sources also confirmed the unit is offering a monetary reward for any information leading to the discovery of the explosives.

Advert 10

One retired captain, Kelly Mayer, told ABC just a pound of the explosive could blow up a vehicle, adding that it is one of the most powerful explosives to be manufactured.