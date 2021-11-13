Extinction Rebellion Protesters Arrested After Storming Lord Mayor’s Show Parade

Alamy

A number of Extinction Rebellion protesters have been arrested after they blocked part of the route of the Lord Mayor’s show in London.

Today, Saturday, November 13, a parade took place in the City of London to introduce a new Lord Mayor. The parade is a tradition that first began in the 13th Century, however, today marked Vincent Keaveny’s first engagement, and saw him sworn in at the Royal Courts of Justice as the 693rd Lord Mayor.

Extinction Rebellion stormed the event, adorned in giant heads of the likes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to read ‘the Children’s Charter’ to Keaveny.

The XR group condemned the COP26 climate change conference, which finished yesterday, as having ‘failed to bring about the action necessary to tackle the climate and ecological emergency’, however, the climate change activists were met by police and some were arrested.

The group hoped to ‘call on’ the latest Lord Mayor to ‘prioritise the next seven generations above the short-term greed that focuses on wealth accumulation right here in the City of London’, Evening Standard reports.

Miranda Duncombe, a member of the XR Families group and a mother, stated:

COP has failed to deliver the transformative changes need to keep us at 1.5C of warming, a complete betrayal of our children. If the City of London was a country, it would be the ninth largest emitter in the world. The City’s banks and asset managers provide loans and investments for the projects and companies that are killing us.

She said that she was protesting for her ‘children’s future’, accusing the government of having ‘failed to act to protect them’.

‘I’m calling for the City of London to divest from fossil fuels immediately for the children everywhere who are dying due to the climate crisis and those who will die in the future,’ Duncombe concluded.

In his role as the Lord Mayor of London, Keaney also stands as the elected head of the City of London Corporation, whose terms last for a single year.

Alongside protesters in oversized heads of Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the 2021 Lord Mayor’s procession saw Keaney arrive in a golden state coach, with people on horseback, a horse-drawn bus, and model animals.

The interruption of the parade follows a series of protests that have been taking place all across Britain, led by an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, called Insulate Britain. Taking to the M25 seven times despite an injunction being granted against them, the protesters show no sign of stopping, despite the threat of arrest.

