Extinction Rebellion Protestors Glue Themselves To McDonald’s As Hundreds Arrested

Extinction Rebellion protesters have once again collided with police after gluing themselves to a McDonald’s in London.

The climate change activist group has been actively protesting in the nation’s capital, blocking main junctions and bringing areas of the city to a standstill while calling for ‘crisis talks’ on global warming, hoped to force the government to take further action.

However, their behaviour has led to police making a large number of arrests. As of yesterday evening, August 24, a total of 102 arrests connected to the protests had been made in three days.

At least three members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) glued themselves to a McDonald’s in Leicester Square last night, dubbing it a ‘sleepover’. Many others eventually joined the protest over the course of the evening.

‘Feeling sleepy? Leave your wallet at home and come with a snack, some superglue and a sleeping bag. Police currently making arrests to make space for more non-customers,’ an XR spokesperson wrote.

‘We’ll be here all night to send a message to McDonald’s that it’s time to stop sleeping on the job and transition to a plant-based food system,’ a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion (AR) tweeted, which works ‘in solidarity’ with the group, calling it the ‘slumber party of the year’.

The activists have accused McDonald’s of ‘causing mass devastation to our planet and to animals’ for the past 66 years. ‘They are by far the biggest fast food giant globally, and therefore have a huge impact on our food system – they should be leading the way out of this emergency. The science is clear. Meat and diary = climate crisis,’ the AR account alleged.

According to AR, a total of 23 ‘rebels’ have been arrested following their latest McDonald’s action.

