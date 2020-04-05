Facebook Group Matches Health Workers With Mobile Homes So They Can Isolate After Long Shifts

Two mothers from Texas have kickstarted an initiative that pairs frontline healthcare workers in need of somewhere to stay with obliging RV owners.

It all started when mum-of-three Emily Phillips, from Celina, popped an enquiry on Facebook, asking whether anyone owned an RV her family could possibly borrow. Emily’s husband works as a ER doctor in the area of Dallas-Fort Worth, and needed somewhere to stay, separate from the rest of his family.

A woman named Holly Haggard responded to Emily to say the family could borrow hers, and the two women realised they had a great idea on their hands.

Emily told CNN:

Before the RV, I was a nervous wreck. Every time my husband walked in the door or put his hand on something, I thought we were going to get (Covid-19), including my baby. But now that he’s in that RV, I’m back to my life, focused on my full-time job and my kids, and it’s completely changed our situation.

Being well aware that there were plenty of other families in the same predicament, Emily and Holly decided to join forces as business partners, launching the Facebook page created RVs 4 MDs, on the night of Tuesday, March 31.

The response was fantastic, and the pair have since managed to build upon what was initially a simple Facebook group. RVs 4 MDs is already a full-blown volunteer organisation, with a board of directors and a volunteer network spanning throughout the US.

The group already boasts almost 3,000 members, which it has accumulated within the space of just one week, and it’s clear many are onboard with this innovative idea.

North Carolina-based emergency room physician, Mark Quale, was one of the very first individuals to benefit from this service, after his family were matched with kindhearted RV owners, Kelsey and Tim Webb.

Even though the two families had never met, Tim selflessly drove his trailer for two and a half hours to Mark’s home.

Mark said:

(RVs 4 MDs) demonstrates that there is so much more to fighting the coronavirus than what happens at the hospital. There are layers upon layers of people fighting this in different ways. The reason I’m able to fight this right now is because of my wife and the work that these people are doing so we can focus on the medical portion and not have to worry about the rest.

The group is open to members of the public. Those who want to get involved will need to sign a legal form, waiving any liability. It will then be up to the people to connect in a way that makes the most sense.

You can find out more about, and potentially join, the RVs for MDs Facebook group here.