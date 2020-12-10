Facebook, Messenger, And Instagram Down In Mass Outage PA Images

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram have crashed, leaving users unable to use the apps.

The three Facebook-owned apps are currently experiencing a mass outage, with messages sending intermittently at best across the platforms, and feeds failing to refresh or register notifications.

According to online outage tracker Down Detector, thousands of complaints came in regarding a crash just after 10.00am this morning, December 10.

With regards to Facebook, the main problems appear to be concerning its Messenger app. For many users, messages aren’t fully sending, often taking ages to appear as received on the other end. Occasionally, messages will appear to send back-and-forth as normal, before resorting to an outage.

Others have experienced problems using Facebook and Instagram, however it doesn’t appear to be as widespread the outages plaguing Messenger.

It’s also affecting the Workplace app, an accompaniment to Messenger often used by companies, forcing employees to find alternative methods of communication. Curiously, WhatsApp – which is also owned by Facebook – appears to be working fine.

There’s also been reports of outages not just in the UK, but also in parts of Europe, the Philippines, Asia, Australia and the US.

Naturally, as is the case when one social media crashes, users have been flocking to others to complain. One wrote on Twitter: ‘Messenger. Why now? I have tons to do. I need to communicate with my group mates. Don’t do this to me.’ Another user wrote: ‘Messenger what is happening I have a test for tomorrow but I can’t receive any info.’

A third wrote, rather angrily: ‘MESSENGER IS DOWN AS WELL AS [Instagram] SO PLEASE FIX THESE SH*TS I HAVE A HISTORY CLASS COMING UP AND MESSENGER IS THE WAY TO GO AND ITS DOWN NOW COME ON FIX THIS SH*T.’

There hasn’t been an official statement from Facebook regarding the crash, although one would imagine they’re trying to fix the problem immediately.

Another user wrote: ‘I cant even access most of my sh*t on Messenger because it says unavailable.’ Another commented: ‘Mate says that its down for almost everyone. Wonder what the hell is going on.’

If you search on Twitter for ‘Messenger’, you’ll also find an assortment of memes and flustered reactions due to the crash. Many have shared similar stories of turning their WiFi on and off, believing it to be the source of the problem, while others are tweeting their pure rage at messages failing to send.