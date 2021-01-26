Family And Friends Pay Tribute To Kobe And Gianna’s Deaths One Year On

Man, there’s a saying that says time heals all. As devastating and as tragic as it was and still is to all of us involved with it… it takes time. Everyone has their own grieving process.

Everyone understands. Everyone individually is different and everyone is going to grieve differently and how long it takes them to come to grips with it, that’s up to them and that individual.

You know, all you can do as a friend or a loved one or anyone in our brotherhood and our family that we have here with the organisation, is to put an arm around someone when they need it.