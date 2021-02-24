Family Files Wrongful Death Claim After Man Dies When Cops Allegedly Kneel On Neck

CNN

A family in California has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after making claims that an officer knelt on a man’s neck for five minutes.

Angelo Quinto allegedly died at the hands of police on December 23, 2020 after his family called the authorities concerned that the 3o-year-old was having a mental health crisis and needed help.

Advert 10

His sister, Isabella Collins, was the one to make the call because she was concerned that her brother, who had a history of mental health issues, would harm their mother.

Upon the arrival of two Antioch Police Department officers, one reportedly knelt of Quinto’s neck for five minutes while the other restrained his legs.

dinomandaniel/Twitter

Eventually Quinto lost consciousness and was taken to hospital where he tragically died three days later.

Advert 10

As per the Los Angeles Times, Quinto’s mother, Maria Cassandra Quinto-Collins, said he had been begging for his life as the officers restrained him.

She explained to the newspaper:

He said ‘Please don’t kill me. Please don’t kill me,’ as they were putting him on the ground. They handcuffed him, and one officer put his knee on the back of his neck the whole time I was in the room.

Quinto-Collins went on the describe the officers’ actions as ‘absolutely unnecessary’. She said, ‘I trusted the police because I thought they knew what they were doing but he was actually passive and visibly not dangerous or a threat so it was absolutely unnecessary what they did to him.’

Advert 10

omgshagg/Twitter

In the wake of Quinto’s death, his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday, February 18. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the family’s claim is seeking $25,000 in damages. In addition to wrongful death, it alleges assault, battery, negligent hiring by the Antioch Police Department, breach of duty by the officers accused of putting Quinto at risk of serious physical injury, and other offenses.

The Antioch Police Department has 45 days to respond to the legal claims, after which the family will file a federal lawsuit, said John Burris, the Quintos’ attorney.

Burris said:

Advert 10

I refer to it as the George Floyd technique, that’s what snuffed the life out of him, and that cannot be a lawful technique. We see not only violations of his civil rights but also violations against the rights of his mother and sister’s, who saw what happened to him.

Floyd’s neck was knelt on for seven minutes in May 2020 which later caused the 46-year-old to die of homicide by asphyxia.