Family Of 16-Year-Old Fatally Shot By Police Now Planning To Take Legal Action

The family of a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio, is now planning to take legal action.

Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot by officer Nicholas Reardon outside her foster home, officials said in a statement made Wednesday, April 21.

Interim police chief Michael Woods stated that dispatchers had first received a call for help at 4.32pm by an unidentified woman who reported an altercation involving a knife. Officers arrived at the scene at 4.44pm.

Columbus police have released body-camera footage showing Ma’Khia pushing another girl to the ground outside the residence before swinging at a third girl with what officers have stated was a knife. Footage then shows Reardon shooting Ma’Khia.

Reardon has since taken off street duty, and it’s understood that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now looking into the shooting.

Ma’Khia’s cousin Deja Torrence has now told Insider that the family believes she had been failed by the foster system.

Deja said:

Someone has to be held accountable. The family just doesn’t want this to be another senseless killing that goes under the rug and gets overlooked.

Deja told Insider that Ma’Khia had called the police for help after two women turned up at the foster home and fought with her, emphasising that the teenager knew not to go near a weapon unless she felt her life was under threat.

She said:

We’re talking about a kid. She’s a kid. She’s 16 defending herself from 20-something-year-olds. If I felt threatened, if I felt that a group of individuals was coming on my property where I lived to fight me, I would get whatever I needed to protect myself.

Deja’s mother, Hazel Bryant, and Ma’Khia’s biological mother, Paula, are reportedly now in talks with a lawyer and want to proceed with legal action.