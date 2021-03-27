Family Of Atlanta Spa Shooting Victim Say US Isn’t Safe

PA Images

The family of an Atlanta spa shooting victim have said they don’t think the US is safe anymore.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder following the shootings across three spas in the Georgia city. Those victims – six of whom were Asian – are a small number among the thousands who’ve already lost their lives to gun violence since the start of 2021.

The funeral for Xiaojie Tan, one of the eight victims, took place on Friday, March 26. She owned one of the three spas attacked by the gunman.

The 49-year-old had moved to the country with her daughter and then-husband Michael Webb 15 years ago. During the service, as per CNN, Webb said Tan’s relatives in China want her daughter, Jami Webb, to come back because ‘they think it’s just not safe here anymore… and who could blame them? This is the kind of example our country is setting for the rest of the world’.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jami following her mother’s death, which has managed to raise more than $100,000. ‘Of course, there is no material or financial support that can mitigate Jami’s pain, but whatever we raise will at least help alleviate some of the extraneous stressors,’ the fundraiser notes.

Webb continued, ‘Do we really have to quarantine ourselves to avoid being gunned down in the grocery store, our schools, our businesses, our places of worship? We as a country should be ashamed. If only our country could learn from Xiaojie’s example, the violence and bloodshed and pain might stop.’

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 611 mass shootings in 2020.

