Family Of Man Killed During Mental Health Check Call For Police Officer's Arrest

The family of a man who was shot dead by police during a mental health check are calling for the police officer’s arrest.

Patrick Warren Sr., from Texas, was shot at his home on Sunday, January 10, at around 5.30pm. The 52-year-old later died from his injuries at the hospital he was taken to following the ordeal.

Warren’s family had called the police to request that a mental health professional be sent to check on him following concerns about his welfare.

However, an officer who civil rights attorney Lee Merritt – who is representing the man’s family – describes as ‘not prepared to handle a mental health crisis’ responded to the call, and said that he was ‘hostile’.

The officer has since been named as Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year veteran of the Killeen Police Department, and has been placed on administrative leave.

See the news coverage of the incident below:

Following Warren’s death, Killeen Police Department issued a statement in which they confirmed that an investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers. The Killeen Police Department are conducting a separate Internal Affairs investigation.

Recalling the incident, the statement reads:

At approximately 5:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue in reference to a 911 call in reference to a psychiatric call. Upon the officer’s arrival, he encountered an emotionally distressed man. The officer initially used his conducted energy weapon, which was ineffective, and then discharged his duty weapon during the encounter, striking the subject. The male was transported by paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

In the statement, the police department also states that it understands the community’s ‘great concern’ following Warren’s death, and promises that ‘that all parties, including the public’ will get the answers they’re looking for.

It continues, ‘There are many more facts in this case that are not publicly available at this time. I assure you that more information will be made available as soon as appropriate, and I ask for your patience as both investigations proceed.’

According to the family’s lawyer, the Warren family had called the police the day before the incident, which a mental health resource officer responded to, reported NBC News. Warren agreed to go to hospital as a result of the visit for an evaluation, but was later sent home.

When they called again the following day, the family ended up asking Officer Contreras to leave, requesting that the mental health resource officer from the day before was sent instead.

Merritt said at a press conference yesterday, January 14, ‘There’s no reason that a mental health call like this should result in a fatality. Mr. Warren was not aggressive. Mr. Warren was not armed. He was in his home; he was on his lawn. He was within his rights to reject the services of law enforcement after they arrived.’

He added that he believes Officer Contreras could be arrested immediately.

