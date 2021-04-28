Family Of Man Who Died After Cops Pinned Him To Ground For 5 Minutes Demand Investigation

My mother was heartbroken to see Mario’s last moment. She gave birth to him, her firstborn, raised him, and now has to bury him. It was painful to watch the violence and disregard for his humanity.

The footage shows officers on top of Mario while he was face down on the ground. They had their weight on his head and his back.

He was complying and they continued to pin him down with their weight. Everything we saw in that video was unnecessary and unprofessional. And it took a minuscule event and made it fatal.