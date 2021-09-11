Family Of Nine Killed In Drone Strike Pentagon Claimed Hit Suicide Bomber

Family Handout/PA Images

A drone strike said to have targeted an ISIS-K suicide bomber actually killed a family of nine in Kabul, according to a new report.

Zemari Ahmadi, 43, was a longtime international aid worker who helped US authorities in Afghanistan, his brother said. Since 2006, he’d worked as an electrical engineer for California-based Nutrition and Education International.

On August 29, two weeks after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and coming amid tensions over attacks at the airport, the US military carried out its final missile attack on an ‘imminent threat’ – but Ahmadi had just been travelling to and from work, and came home to see his children.

PA Images

The New York Times carried out an investigation into the drone strike, dubbed a ‘righteous strike’ by the US. Ahmadi’s car had been placed under surveillance, as officials were concerned he may have visited an ISIS safe house and was loading explosives into his vehicle.

‘The evidence suggests that his travels that day actually involved transporting colleagues to and from work. And an analysis of video feeds showed that what the military may have seen was Mr. Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water into his trunk to bring home to his family,’ the publication wrote.

After watching his movements throughout the day, the tactical commander ordered a strike on his car as he pulled into his courtyard. Officials said there was a ‘reasonable certainty’ no women, children or other civilians would be harmed, but Ahmadi and nine family members were killed, the report says.

‘Because there were secondary explosions, there is a reasonable conclusion to be made that there was explosives in that vehicle,’ Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said – but The Times found no evidence of such subsequent explosions.

‘All of them were innocent. You say he was ISIS, but he worked for the Americans,’ Ahmadi’s brother Emal said.

