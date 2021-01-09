Family Of Woman Killed In Capitol Riot Says Trump Is To Blame

PA Images

The family of a woman who died in the US Capitol riot says Donald Trump is to blame.

The siege on January 6, in which Trump supporters descend upon the federal building in an effort to halt Congress from finalising Joe Biden’s election win, saw the deaths of five people, including one police officer.

As per the confirmation of Washington D.C. police, Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old resident of Kennesaw, Georgia, was one of the civilians who died of medical emergencies following the riot, however the cause of death hasn’t been disclosed. A member of her family holds Trump responsible for her death.

Trump has faced intense criticism in the days after the chaos, with worldwide accusations of inciting the riot after asking supporters to come to the Capitol ‘to fight’. His controversial responses led to him being banned from Twitter for life.

Boyland’s brother-in-law, Justin Cave, told Fox 5 Atlanta that he believes Trump incited the riot which killed her. He also told AP how she promised him: ‘I’m going to stand on the sidelines. I’m just going to show my support.’

He said: ‘It’s my own personal belief that the president’s words and rhetoric incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night and I believe that we should invoke the 25th Amendment at this time.’

Justin Winchell, a friend who’d marched to the Capitol alongside Boyland, told CBS46 of the president’s culpability: ‘Does he have blood on his hands? No!’

Explaining the circumstances of her death, he said: ‘I put my arm underneath her and was pulling her out and then another guy fell on top of her, and another guy was just walking [on top of her]. There were people stacked two- to three-deep… people just crushed.’

Kevin Greeson, 55, and Benjamin Phillips, 50, also died following medical emergencies. Ashli Babbitt, 35, died after being shot by law enforcement. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, 40, passed away after suffering a stroke following injuries ‘while physically engaging with protesters’.