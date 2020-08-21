Family Seek Justice For Man Who Died In Phoenix Police Custody In 2017

Family Seek Justice For Man Who Died In Police Custody In 2017 Phoenix Police Department/Muslim Advocates

The family of a homeless Muslim man are seeking justice after Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin Jr. died in 2017 while in police custody.

Muhaymin Jr. died after being arrested for failing to appear in court for a misdemeanour drug-paraphernalia possession charge. Bodycam footage has now been released of Phoenix police officers apparently telling Muhaymin ‘Allah can’t help you right now’ as they reportedly knelt on his neck. Muhaymin’s family have now filed a $10 million wrongful death suit against the city of Phoenix.

Yesterday, August 20, Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights organisation, released reportedly unseen bodycam footage from the incident, in which the 43-year-old can also be heard screaming ‘I can’t breathe’, echoing the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner.

You can see bodycam footage from the arrest below. Warning, some may find the video upsetting:

Shortly after police were called out to a community centre in Phoenix’s Maryvale neighbourhood, concerning a dispute over whether Muhaymin could bring his service dog into a public bathroom, officers discovered the outstanding warrant via a records check.

Soon after, Muhaymin was told to put the dog down, before officers knocked the animal out of his hands and placed him under arrest. He was forced to the ground, with officers apparently kneeling on his neck and Muhaymin shouting out: ‘I can’t breathe, I cannot breathe.’ One officer replies: ‘Stop moving, shut up.’

Muhammad Muhaymin Jr. Bodycam Footage Phoenix Police Department/Muslim Advocates

After crying out ‘Allah, please Allah’, the officer on top of him appears to reply: ‘Allah? He’s not going to help you right now dude, so relax.’

Minutes later, Muhaymin went into cardiac arrest before passing away. Not one officer involved in the incident has faced any criminal action or internal disciplinary measures as a result, with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office refusing to file any charges.

The Phoenix Police Department disagrees with the claim that officers mocked Muhaymin’s religion during the arrest, AP News reports. It should also be noted that bodycam footage was already available, but it didn’t include the allusion to Muhaymin’s faith.

In an email, Sergeant Mercedes Fortune wrote:

In fact, the officers did not mock or target Mr. Muhaymin based on his religion, race, or any other factor. When Mr. Muhaymin is heard to say ‘Please Allah,’ the officer responded: ‘Allah? We’re trying to help you right now dude so relax.’

Muhaymin’s family have since filed a $10 million wrongful death suit against the city of Phoenix, with their attorney David Chami believing police to have purposely omitted this part of the footage in its initial release.

Chami said: ‘We think this type of information will help maybe get somebody to take a second look whether these officers should still be patrolling this neighborhood. There’s no doubt that the city manipulated the narrative.’

Mussallina Muhaymin, left, and Zarinah Tavares, sisters of Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin Jr. PA Images

Muhaymin’s sister Mussallina Muhaymin, also said in a statement: ‘The city of Phoenix and the Phoenix police targeted my brother for his race, they mocked him for his religion and disability, and then brutally killed him. Muhammad Muhaymin Jr. was a man – a man with a family who loved him.’

Further records from the case, such as videos and dispositions, were released after a failed attempt by the city to keep them under seal. This came after Phoenix’s lawyers accused the Muhaymin family’s attorney of inciting violence and anger against officers on social media.

The Muhaymin family’s case is not likely to see the inside of a courtroom until next year.