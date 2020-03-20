Family Urinate Into Bottles For A Year And Store 300 Gallons In Their Flat

Bottles of Urine In Kazakhstan Flat Mangystay

Rotting clothes, cockroaches and 300 gallons worth of urine in plastic bottles scattered in every room were discovered in one family’s ‘house of horrors’.

Advert

Local police in the city of Aktau, southwestern Kazakhstan, were called to the area after neighbours complained of the horrific stench coming from the apartment.

However, when they arrived, they weren’t prepared for the ungodly sight: bottles upon bottles of urine in a filthy flat, the result on fathomable hardship upon its residents.

Kazakhstan Apartment Bottles of Urine Mangystay

When police arrived, they had asked the home-owners to let them in. Upon lack of cooperation, officers were then forced to break in using a crowbar. Inside, throughout all the rooms, they found hundreds of plastic bottles and containers filled with pee, stored on the floor, MailOnline reports.

Advert

According to local TV channel Mangystay, further images taken of the apartment showed mountains of rotting clothes lying in the middle of the room and further bottles of urine in the kitchen.

Local reports explained that parents in the home, along with their adult son Zhenya, had been forced to urinate into bottles after they couldn’t afford to pay their utilities bills, and furthermore, they were cut off.

Kazakhstan Apartment Bottles of Urine Zhenya Mangystay

Those living in the ‘house of horror’ then later clarified this to local law enforcement, explaining that they’d only been urinating in bottles for the past year after a failure to pay bills lead to their gas and electric being turned off.

Across the span of a year, the family managed to collect a jaw-dropping 300 gallons (1,300 litres) of urine, which festered and radiated from their apartment until police took action.

Neighbours around the apartment claimed that the family had essentially turned their home into a tip, and even lived among bugs like cockroaches as a result of the mess.

Kazakhstan Apartment Bottles of Urine 2 Mangystay

Next door, a neighbour named Svetlana Nenastyeva told the local TV channel:

Advert

We think Zhenya’s parents damage his life and have a bad influence on him. About two years ago he quit his job, switched to a reclusive life then stopped washing. This family is a big problem for us. We are tired to live in constant stench coming from their home.

While the neighbours are now reportedly organising a massive clean-up operation for the apartment, the family have since been taken for mental health examinations.