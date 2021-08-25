Famous Porn Star Ron Jeremy Indicted For Over 30 Rape And Sexual Assault Charges

PA Images

Ron Jeremy has been indicted on over 30 charges for sexual assault and rape.

Famous porn star Ron Jeremy has officially been charged with over 30 counts of sex crimes allegedly committed against 21 victims. The alleged crimes are reported to date back over 20 years, according to TMZ.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges and prosecutors say a grand jury has unsealed the indictment.

Jeremy issued a plea of not guilty on Wednesday. The charges are 12 counts of forcible rape, 7 counts of forcible oral copulation, 6 counts of sexual battery by restraint, 4 counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, 2 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and 1 count each of sodomy by the use of force, assault with intent to commit rape and lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15.

Among the accusations being made against Jeremy, is the alleged sexual assault of 21 women over the course of 23 years. According to the report, the alleged crimes date back to 1996 and the age of the alleged victims range from 15 to 51.

Specific details of some of the crimes are scarce at this time, but the allegations reportedly include an instance when Jeremy allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman while they were on a photoshoot. Another charge includes the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman when they were at a nightclub in 2000.

Charges were also made in response to an alleged rape by Jeremy of a 17-year-old girl at a home in Woodland Hills in 2008. The youngest of Jeremy’s supposed victims is a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted in June 2004.

Also included in the charges are the sexual assault of a 38-year-old woman at a West Hollywood bar, as well as the sexual assault of a young woman at a strip club in the City of Industry.

