Fans Flee Into Dugout After Major League Baseball Shooting

PA Images

Baseball fans in Washington took shelter in the dugout and hid under tables and chairs after a shooting took place outside the stadium during a major league game.

The San Diego Padres were playing the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington last night, July 17, when echoes of gunfire began ringing around the stadium.

Advert 10

The loud bangs caused panic among fans in the stadium and prompted people to rush from their seats, though the Nationals initially encouraged people to stay inside, saying there had been an incident outside the stadium.

Umpire crew chief Mark Carlson described the scene as ‘chaotic’ to The Associated Press, saying: ‘We heard what sounded like rapid gunfire. We didn’t know where it was coming from.’

One attendee, Ted Borenstein, initially thought the two pops he heard were practice for a fireworks show, but he realised it was more serious when people in the stands began to flee and he saw Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. ‘bolt from the field.’

Advert 10

Fans around Borenstein hid under tables and chairs, thinking there was a shooter inside the stadium, while others crowded into the Padres’ dugout on the third-base side for cover.

Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant police chief, said the gunfire took place between people in two cars outside the stadium and left three people injured, one of which was a woman who was attending the game.

Advert 10

The woman’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, while the two others later walked into a local hospital seeking treatment for their wounds, the extent of which were not immediately clear.

About 10 minutes after the incident, the Nationals team tweeted to say that a shooting had been reported outside of the Third Base Gate and that fans should leave the stadium via different exits.

Investigators have questioned the two people who walked into the hospital, who are said to have been in the same vehicle when the shooting took place. A search is underway for the second vehicle.

Advert 10