Fans Think Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Introduce Miles Morales

Marvel Studios/Alamy

Fans think the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home will introduce Miles Morales.

In a recent interview, Tom Holland suggested it might be time to welcome Morales to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he gets ready to move on from his iconic role.

Holland has being playing the superhero since he was 19 years old.

Alamy

Speaking of his experience in an interview with GQ, he said, ‘Since I got cast as Spider-Man, I haven’t really taken a break.’

This sentiment was confirmed by Spider-Man producer and former Sony chairperson Amy Pascal, who called Holland the ‘hardest-working person’ she knew.

All the hard work has its rewards, however. Since staring in the franchise, Holland has built up an impressive portfolio. Alongside his Marvel movies the star has feature in a number of other films like Cherry, Chaos Walking and the upcoming Uncharted.

That doesn’t dim his excitement for the latest Spider-Man instalment, though, as Holland called the film ‘the most ambitious stand-alone superhero movie ever made’.

Sony Pictures Releasing

Despite this, Holland has been thinking about his career and potentially moving on from the franchise.

Speaking of his upcoming film Uncharted, Holland said, ‘This is that moment of, like, can Tom Holland stand up on his own and be a leading man?’

He continued, ‘Maybe it is time for me to move on’ from the Marvel universe altogether.

Sony Pictures Releasing

The No Way Home star spoke of his conflict around leaving the spidey-suit behind:

Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life.

He went on to say, ‘If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.’

Sony Pictures Releasing

Some fans believe that this could be a hint at Morales being introduced in the upcoming film, because Holland is notoriously bad at keeping secrets.

Eagle-eyed viewers also noticed how similar the colour scheme from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is to the No Way Home trailer.

This sent fans’ spidey-senses tingling, and they took to Twitter to share their theories:

Morales was the star of the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which featured Spider-Man variations from different universes.

Morales is a firm favourite among fans, and given that Holland seems ready to explore new projects, it could be perfect timing.

Alamy

The recent trailer also confirmed the return of several villains from across the different Spider-Man universe.

It may have even confirmed rumours that past Spider-men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will return.

No matter what happens next, we’re excited for it.