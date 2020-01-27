Fans Want NBA To Retire The Number 24 In Honour Of Kobe Bryant

We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father.

Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organisation has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.

Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organisation and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.